Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban hit Twitter Tuesday to try and convince Buffalo Bills player Cole Beasley to take the coronavirus vaccine by offering to buy the player’s wife stock in Pfizer.

The Bills wide receiver has been a vocal opponent of the NFL’s policies to convince players to take the vaccine. In fact, Beasley said he would retire before being forced to take the vaccine.

Recently, Beasley slammed drugmaker Pfizer and insisted that he would take a vaccine if Pfizer “puts a percentage of its earnings from the vaccine in my wife’s name.”

I’ll get vaccinated and be an advocate for it if Pfizer puts a percentage of its earnings from the vaccine in my wife’s name. https://t.co/2tOr9jjDaM — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 20, 2021

Beasley’s tweet spurred NBA billionaire Mark Cuban to make an offer.

“I’ll tell you what Cole. You get vaccinated and promote vaccination on all your social, I’ll buy your wife a share of Pfizer stock. It pays a 3.78% dividend. That way she is getting a percentage of Pfizer’s earnings. Deal?” Cuban tweeted on Tuesday.

I’ll tell you what Cole. You get vaccinated and promote vaccination on all your social, I’ll buy your wife a share of Pfizer stock. It pays a 3.78% dividend. That way she is getting a percentage of Pfizer’s earnings. Deal ? https://t.co/gMmMHt97ro — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2021

In June, Beasley went public with his disdain for the NFL’s “crazy” coronavirus rules.

“This is crazy,” Beasley tweeted on June 17. “Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No.”

He went on to insist that the players union is not representing the players.

“The player association is a joke. Call it something different. It’s not for the players. Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here,” he added.

“So what are we really talking about?” he asked. “I understand completely why the NFL is doing this. It gives them back the freedom to make the most money as possible again if everyone is vaccinated. But will anyone fight for the players or nah?”

The league’s rules maintain restrictions on non-vaccinated players but give vaccinated players more freedom.

