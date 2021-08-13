Report: Grand Jury Sending Subpoenas in Connection with Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Deshaun Watson

According to a report Friday, a Texas grand jury is sending out subpoenas in the case of the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

The subpoenas will require a host of witnesses to appear before the group to testify, according to Mark Berman of Houston’s Fox 26.

According to sources with knowledge of the situation there is a Harris County grand jury investigation being used to determine if there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against #Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson stemming from the 22 civil lawsuits filed against… pic.twitter.com/xRADFNry3R — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 13, 2021

The Harris County district attorney’s office declined to comment on the report but did not dispute the story.

The subpoenas come only a few months after 22 women filed assault charges varying from verbal abuse to forcible sexual assault. Yet, according to MSN News, laws in Harris County, Texas, only require one credible witness to justify a grand jury. Clearly, authorities feel that bar has been met.

Once the witnesses and lined up and the grand jury meets, if they find any of the allegations credible, Watson will be indicted on sexual assault charges.

Watson was labeled a “serial predator” by one of the 22 women who filed lawsuits against him in March. The March 23 lawsuit alleges that Watson “assaulted and harassed Plaintiff by exposing himself to her and touching her with his penis.”

Watson had also been accused of various acts of sexual misconduct by 24 women by the end of March.

This week, several women came forward publicly with shocking allegations of sexual misconduct. Two of the accusers, licensed massage therapists Ashley Solis and Lauren Baxley, made particular allegations in an article published by Sports Illustrated on Friday.

But even with a large number of lawsuits in play, the league has made no move to sanction Watson because no official charges have yet been filed by any prosecutors. League investigators did interview several of the women, though, SI reported.

Still, all that will change if the grand jury hands down an indictment. If any actual charges are leveled against the player, the league will be forced to act.

