WATCH: Fans, Players Brawl in Wild Melee at French Soccer Game

Marseilles-Nice
VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Fans, players, security, and coaches got involved in a wild fight during the French Ligue 1 soccer Matchup between Marseille and Nice.

The trouble started after a Marseille player, Dmitri Payet, was hit by a full water bottle in the back of the head as he prepared to take a corner kick in the 74th minute of the game. The blow sent Payet crashing to the ground.

That was only the start of the trouble, though. After Payet was hit, Marseille players began rushing over to where the bottle came from and screaming at the fans. The fans responded by coming out of the stands, crashing through the barriers and security personnel, and onto the field.

From another angle AUDIO (NSFW):

Even the coaches got into it:

Marseilles players shared images of bruises suffered during the scrape:

Nice led the game 1-0 at the time of the incident. However, Marseille refused to take the field after the attack on Payet and subsequent violence.

