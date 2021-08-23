WATCH: Fans, Players Brawl in Wild Melee at French Soccer Game

Fans, players, security, and coaches got involved in a wild fight during the French Ligue 1 soccer Matchup between Marseille and Nice.

The trouble started after a Marseille player, Dmitri Payet, was hit by a full water bottle in the back of the head as he prepared to take a corner kick in the 74th minute of the game. The blow sent Payet crashing to the ground.

Here's what happened to #Payet. Can understand why the Marseille players are upset…pic.twitter.com/6xz35uOcSN — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) August 22, 2021

That was only the start of the trouble, though. After Payet was hit, Marseille players began rushing over to where the bottle came from and screaming at the fans. The fans responded by coming out of the stands, crashing through the barriers and security personnel, and onto the field.

Wild fan footage from the incident during Nice vs. Marseille yesterday 😲 Dimitri Payet threw bottles back into the crowd after being hit by one while trying to take a corner. (via @Floo_177)pic.twitter.com/pXVDL8N7PV — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 23, 2021

From another angle AUDIO (NSFW):

Last night in Nice vs Marseilles game Dimitri Payet had a bottle thrown at him whilst going to take a corner. He threw the bottle back at the fans, causing a big fightpic.twitter.com/1JPkm7drbN — EPLSL (@EPLSL) August 23, 2021

Even the coaches got into it:

Jorge Sampaoli is really wanting to throw down and knock someone out. Marseille and now Nice squads having a real shuffle now. Basile Boli also wanting to uppercut someone. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/yHcVRs0tIM — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) August 22, 2021

Marseilles players shared images of bruises suffered during the scrape:

Nice led the game 1-0 at the time of the incident. However, Marseille refused to take the field after the attack on Payet and subsequent violence.