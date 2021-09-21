WATCH: The Roof of the Caesar’s Superdome Caught Fire

Video from local news outlets and onlookers on Tuesday showed the roof of the Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans on fire.

The stadium is home to the New Orleans Saints and hosts dozens of conventions and live events each year.

There's fire coming out of the roof of the Superdome. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/s2NFAgdYTl — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 21, 2021

The fire has been put out at the Dome. https://t.co/d0H2Y5qzel — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 21, 2021

The fire was quickly extinguished but caught the attention of many who posted pics and videos online.

Seems like the Superdome is on fire? This picture was just sent to me pic.twitter.com/Rcskykf22p — Nader Mirfiq (@Nader723) September 21, 2021

Though the fire seemed intense, it appeared only to impact one small section of the roof. It is not yet known what caused the fire.