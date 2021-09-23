Stanford Student Rec Center Mandates Masks for Fully Vaccinated Basketball Players

The Stanford University student rec center has mandated that everyone must wear masks, even fully vaccinated basketball players and other students who are already vaccinated.

The rec center sent a notice to basketball players to mask up while playing on the court.

“Please help us keep the basketball courts open and wear your masks on the courts, that includes keeping your nose and mouth covered, other than briefly drinking water,” the center said in a statement, according to Outkick.

The rec center added that non-compliance would result in being removed from the facilities.

“If players do not abide, we will cancel Open Rec basketball to be in compliance with the indoor mask policy. We understand that breathing heavily is uncomfortable in a mask. Please adapt your intensity as needed or play outside,” the center said.

Today, the universally vaccinated student body at Stanford was reminded that they must remain masked while playing basketball pic.twitter.com/cXydgO8jo3 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 21, 2021

The new rule in the rec center is just one more aspect of the coronavirus mitigation policies at Stanford.

Starting on August 2, the university set a policy demanding that all employees, students, and staffers wear masks indoors on all parts of the campus, whether they are vaccinated or not.

The university claimed that masking “provides an extra level of protection and helps keep our community safe.”

The school also blamed the rule on local government policies and the rise of the “Delta variant” of the virus.

