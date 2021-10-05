‘You Don’t Own Your Body’: Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Slams NBA’s Vax Policy

Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins is finally getting his coronavirus vaccination, but he is still unhappy with the league’s policies and feels that players no longer own their bodies.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, after the preseason opener against the Trailblazers, Wiggins told the press that he feels he was told that he has to vax or lose his job.

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, right, poses for photographer Noah Graham during the NBA basketball team’s media day in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

“It came down to get the vaccination or don’t play basketball,” Wiggins said. “I’m 26. I have two kids. I’m trying to generate as much money as I can for my kids and my future. Trying to create generational wealth. Hopefully, it works out in the long run [and] in 10 years I’m still healthy.”

Wiggins went on to slam the NBA over its virus policies. “I guess to do certain stuff, to work and all that, I guess you don’t own your body,” he added.

“You want to work in society today, I guess they make the rules of what goes into your body and what you do,” Wiggins continued.

Wiggins also seemed a bit disappointed in his inability to stand up for his principles.

(MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Hopefully, there’s a lot of people out there that are stronger than me and keep fighting, stand for what they believe, and hopefully it works out for them,” he said.

Wiggins went on to tell reporters that not long ago, he was frightened after having a bad reaction to something.

“A couple years ago, I had an allergic reaction to something,” Wiggins explained. “It was a scary moment. I carry an EpiPen now. I know a lot of people get reactions, were getting reactions, or injuries from getting the vaccination.”

