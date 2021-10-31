Kaepernick Mocked Thoroughly for Comparing NFL Combine to Slave Auction

Colin Kaepernick
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Dylan Gwinn

Netflix gave Colin Kaepernick appearances and speaking roles in their documentary series about his life, Colin In Black & White.

They’re probably regretting that decision.

Former NFL quarterback and original anthem protester Colin Kaepernick compared the NFL Combine process to a slave auction in Netflix documentary series chronicling his life experiences.

In the series, which Kaepernick narrates, the former 49er appears in a scene where he talks about NFL prospects being “poked, prodded, and examined” for defects before the NFL Draft. The players at the “combine” then leave the NFL field and enter a mid-1800’s slave auction where white landowners examine slaves for purchase.

In the scene, Kaepernick says this is how “they” establish a “power dynamic.” The scene closes with the NFL coach and slave auctioneer shaking hands against the backdrop of bonded slaves to establish a generational link between the professional athlete selection process and slavery.

The clip represents not only Kaepernick’s monumental ignorance but Netflix’s complete lack of respect for the intelligence of their audience.

Those on Twitter who viewed the clip reacted dished out, heaping amounts of scorn and contempt for Kaepernick’s absurd and insulting screed.

Colin In Black & White debuted on Netflix on October 29th.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.