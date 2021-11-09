SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles once again devolved into a fighting match instead of a football game as a Rams fan delivered two knockout punches to two Tennessee Titans fans on Monday.

Video of the incident shows a goatee-wearing Rams fan with a blue “Rivera 1” jersey taking swings at several other fans. And in short order, he sends two Titans fans sprawling to the stadium steps before casually walking away from the carnage.

Craziest NFL two-fan knockout I've seen in a long time. pic.twitter.com/uCvvveFMxQ — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) November 8, 2021

The only redeeming factor for Rams fans is that two L.A. fans are soon seen trying to help one of the KO victims get up off the concrete steps.

Still, the Rams fan in the number one jersey was handing out the what-for during Monday Night Football.

Despite the ardency of their fans, the Rams took a beating on the field, losing to the visiting Titans 28 to 16.

SoFi Stadium has been the scene of repeated fistfights this season, seemingly more than any other NFL arena.

To name just a few incidents seen on video, Rams and Chargers fans clashed in a bloody brawl early in August, leaving one Rams fan without his shirt and bleeding profusely. The following month, Rams fans squared off against some Chicago Bears fans when the Chicagoans came to town. The next week it was fans rooting for the Dallas Cowboys who came fist-to-fist with Rams fans in another fight in the stands. And early in October, SoFi once again needed a referee in the stands — or better yet, a cop — when fans erupted as the Los Angeles Chargers faced the Las Vegas Raiders.

The NFL seems to have an increasing problem with violence in the stands, and SoFi Stadium is ground zero for the mayhem.

