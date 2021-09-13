WATCH: Rams, Bears Fans Brawl as ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ Chant Breaks Out

Chicago Bears fans repeatedly squared off in brawls against Rams fans at SoFi Stadium Sunday, as chants of “f**k Joe Biden” rang out.

NFL fans proved a raucous mess in Los Angeles as the Rams faced the visiting Bears at SoFi, and one Instagram user compiled some of the lowlights in a video posted to Instagram.

One scene showed a fan in a Bears jersey yelling at security, but the second longer scene showed a number of fans from both sides rumbling in the concourse hallways. TMZ Sports obtained a video of the incident.

WATCH:

Another video shows even more tempers flaring:

Neither of the videos showed who started the altercations, but it appears that fans were not shy about jumping in when fists started flailing.

Then there were the chants of “Fuck Joe Biden’ ringing out as fans tussled in the hallways:

Chicago Bears fans may feel like they got the better of the brawls in the stadium, but their team was trounced out on the field, losing to the Rams 34-14.

