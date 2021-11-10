Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, Fined for Coronavirus Violations

The Green Bay Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and receiver Allen Lazard have all reportedly been fined for allegedly violating coronavirus protocols.

A source connected to the NFL told ESPN that the Green Bay Packers were fined $300,000 while Rodgers and Lazard were fined $14,650. The fines stemmed from agreements made between the league and the NFL Players Association.

Beyond the hefty fines, the Green Bay Packers were further warned that any future violations could result in either a “possible change in draft position or loss of draft choice.”

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 28: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers watches from the sidelines during the second half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The fines come after Aaron Rodgers publicly stated his refusal to get the coronavirus vaccine during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show.

“They’re trying to shame and out and cancel all of us not vaccinated people, call us selfish. I mean, that’s the propaganda line, too, that you’re selfish for making a decision that’s in the best interest of your body,” he said.

“That this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated is a total lie,” he exclaimed.

Aaron Rodgers consulted with Joe Rogan on medical treatments for Covid pic.twitter.com/rBoselKwJ0 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 5, 2021

Rodgers explained that he studied the vaccines extensively and discovered an ingredient that would have allegedly caused him an allergic reaction. Though he settled on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the shot was pulled from distribution over clotting issues.

“Rodgers added that the ‘immunization protocol’ he found that could ‘best protect myself and my teammates’ was a long-term protocol that involved multiple months of treatment,” Breitbart News reported.

The NFL investigations determined that Rodgers and Lazard violated the agreed-upon rules for unvaccinated players by not wearing masks inside the team facility and the two attending a Halloween party.

“The team did not report that Rodgers and Lazard attended a Halloween party, even though it was away from the team facility,” reported ESPN. By attending, Rodgers and Lazard violated the protocol that prevents unvaccinated players from gathering in groups of more than three, which was the reason for their fine.”

“The investigation also included a review of video from inside the club facility and found a few isolated instances of Rodgers and Lazard failing to wear a mask in the facility,” ESPN added. “Other than those isolated incidents, the video showed no widespread or systemic mask-wearing violation, the source said.”

Packers president Mark Murphy said the team will “respect the League’s findings” while pledging fealty to the importance of coronavirus protocols.

“We respect the League’s findings and we recognize the importance of adherence to the COVID protocols to keep our team and organization safe and healthy,” Murphy told ESPN. “We will continue to educate the team regarding the importance of the protocols and remain committed to operating within the protocols.”

Rodgers tested positive for coronavirus last week, which will cause him to sit out on at least one game.