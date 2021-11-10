‘Wrist Slap’: Leftists Go Ballistic After NFL Fines Aaron Rodgers $14K for Covid Violations

Aaron Rodgers
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

The leftist Twitter mob went apoplectic for what they considered an inadequate punishment after the NFL announced its fine of $14,650 against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for violating the league’s various coronavirus protocols.

On Tuesday, a source inside the NFL told ESPN that the Packers were fined $300,000. In addition, Rodgers was fined $14,650 for supposedly violating masking guidelines, contact tracing, and other issues connected to the virus protocols.

ESPN also reported that the league warned the Packers that any further violations could result in either a “possible change in draft position or loss of draft choice.”

Despite the hefty fines, the left-wing sports media was furious that the penalties were too low, and many even falsely claimed that the Rodgers fine was levied “because he lied about his vax status” – a claim that is simply untrue.

Many other leftist tweeters were upset that $14K is pennies to Rodgers:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.