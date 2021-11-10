The leftist Twitter mob went apoplectic for what they considered an inadequate punishment after the NFL announced its fine of $14,650 against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for violating the league’s various coronavirus protocols.

On Tuesday, a source inside the NFL told ESPN that the Packers were fined $300,000. In addition, Rodgers was fined $14,650 for supposedly violating masking guidelines, contact tracing, and other issues connected to the virus protocols.

ESPN also reported that the league warned the Packers that any further violations could result in either a “possible change in draft position or loss of draft choice.”

Despite the hefty fines, the left-wing sports media was furious that the penalties were too low, and many even falsely claimed that the Rodgers fine was levied “because he lied about his vax status” – a claim that is simply untrue.

We now know that Aaron Rodgers lying about his vax status is worth about a $14k fine, which is just slightly worse than throwing a football into the stands two times pic.twitter.com/W5rYIBirOh — Colin Wolf (@WolfColin) November 10, 2021

As I wrote in ⁦@PostOpinions⁩, Rodgers lied and endangered his own teammates: https://t.co/DDOmr1Yncp. Yet the NFL let him off with a wrist slap (fine of $14,650) and no suspension. When you’re a star you can do anything. Rules don’t apply. https://t.co/cCn3I1mElO — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) November 10, 2021

NFL: “We’re gonna fine you $14,650 for lying about being vaccinated!” Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/78Ud9Id6nT — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 10, 2021

Many other leftist tweeters were upset that $14K is pennies to Rodgers:

Aaron Rodgers' "punishment" announced: No suspension and a fine of $14,650. He makes $33,500,000/year If you work 40 hrs/wk at $15/hr, you'd make $31,200. The equivalent fine for your pay compared to what Rodgers got would be $13.65.🙄#AaronRodgersLied#RogerGoodellisAJoke pic.twitter.com/SUsKNEfxg8 — Left Out Loud 🌊 (@LeftOutLoud) November 10, 2021

Aaron Rodgers fine is the equivalent of a person making $50,000 getting fined $32.70 https://t.co/IA14dIitlK — Nico Haeflinger (@NicoFOXIL) November 10, 2021

Aaron Rodgers NFL money in 2021 is literally 2,000 TIMES the amount of his fine. This is a joke https://t.co/BhJcaUY32d — (@exavierpope) November 10, 2021

CeeDee Lamb was fined $20k for having his jersey untucked last week. Aaron Rodgers was fined $14k for ignoring COVID protocols all season. I get the enforcement rules are different, but it just looks bad and doesn't add up. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) November 10, 2021

Ceedee Lamb 20 K fine for an untucked Jersey

Aaron Rodgers 14 K for all he did,.

Like what are we even doing here? — Jeff-LJ-Lloyd (@Jeff_LJ_Lloyd) November 10, 2021

Rodgers got hit with a fine equivalent to $30 for someone who's making around $45k this year https://t.co/9DFHH3uaqP — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) November 10, 2021

