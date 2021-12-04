Mark Cuban Purchases Deserted Texas Town ‘to Help out a Friend’

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban purchased a small unpopulated Texas town about 60 miles south of Dallas “to help out a friend.”

The 76.8-acre town of Mustang is located near Corsicana and comes with an abandoned strip club, a deserted mobile home park, and no zoning restrictions NBC News reports.

Mike Turner, president of Dallas real estate firm J. Elmer Turner, says the home had been on the market for four years after former principal owner Marty Price became ill and decided to part with the town, according to NBC.

Price, who passed away in August, was an avid Dallas Mavericks fan and had season tickets behind the away team’s bench “so he could provide proper heckling to the opposing team,” Turner told WFAA.

In an email to NBC News Cuban stated, “Did it to help out a friend. No plans yet!”

In 2017 the town was originally listed for four million dollars. Navarro County deed records reveal it finally sold last month to a Cuban-controlled company, WFAA reports.

“I had a fair amount of interest in it, but it was priced too high — even when we brought it down to $2 million,” said Turner, per the Dallas Morning News. “The old strip club is not in good repair, but it could be redone for something.”

The town boasts a population of zero, though Turner told WFAA about one resident.

“I know of only one potential resident, and that would be the resident alligator. We’ve seen the tracks in the mud there,” Turner said.

Turner spoke to the history of the town, which was founded in the 1970s and served as the local watering hole when liquor sales were banned in much of Navarro County, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“Mustang, Texas was referred to as an adult Texas town because of the past history,” Turner told WFAA.

The last two businesses that operated in the town were Lion’s Den adult bookstore and Whispers Cabaret strip club, though neither has been open for multiple years, according to NBC News.

Turner commends Cuban for helping out his deceased friend.

“It says that Mark has a big heart. He’s a great guy. And he’s always on the lookout to help his friends no matter who they are.”