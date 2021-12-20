WATCH: Tom Brady Whines, Loses Cool During Shutout Loss

Tom Brady has been cast as the ultimate winner and unflappable during moments of extreme adversity. Well, that was not the case on Sunday.

The Saints shut out the Bucs on offense as Brady took his first loss from a team that never even scored a touchdown. However, Brady would not take the beating without whining like a petulant child. Late in the game, when the Bucs defeat was all but assured, Brady ran over to the New Orleans sidelines and appeared to shout, “Go f*ck yourself.”

Looks like Tom Brady goes to the #Saints sideline and says: "Go f*** yourself." pic.twitter.com/CA2tDakqXn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2021

Brady also took his frustrations out on technology:

Tom Brady just broke the tablet 😳pic.twitter.com/JmFNGdIOKs — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 20, 2021

The game marked the first time Brady has been shut out on offense in 15 years, and it happened at home. In fairness to Brady, the Bucs lost their top 2 receivers and top running back during the game. Still, when Aaron Rodgers was on the road against the then-undefeated Cardinals nearly two months ago without his top three receivers and a patchwork offensive line, he managed to pull out the win.

Something that should make people think about who the “GOAT” really is?