LeBron Sparks Controversy After Posting Meme Comparing Covid, Common Cold, and Flu

LeBron James found himself in unfamiliar territory on Christmas Eve: He found himself on the receiving end of criticism from the woke mob.

The NBA superstar and outspoken social justice advocate posted a meme on Instagram which compared the coronavirus to the common old and the flu.

James’ Lakers have been hard hit by the coronavirus.

“As of Thursday, the Lakers were missing head coach Frank Vogel and five players — Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, and Austin Reaves — due to COVID-19 protocols,” the New York Post reports. The team had 12 players available for its game against the Spurs.”

LeBron’s tweet was received well by some, and not so much by others:

LeBron off the top rope on coronabros! Did we just become best friends?! pic.twitter.com/Em0eunmOvQ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 24, 2021

This is why MJ is the goat and Lebron is finished pic.twitter.com/qWN2tnFTKj — MC (@CrewsMat10) December 24, 2021

Total number of deaths in America over the past two years: Covid: 815,647

Flu: 37,314

Cold: 0 Incredibly irresponsible, misinformed and inadvisable post from LeBron https://t.co/NaeMRLZl57 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 24, 2021

China James aka LeBron Blames aka

The Fakest Guy in the NBA doesn’t know the difference between

a cold, a flu & COVID? I Stand Disgusted & Disruptive!!! Christmas Stuffing on the new @iamrapaport 🎄🎄https://t.co/dx11a4xJsZ pic.twitter.com/z956DueOzj — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 24, 2021

LeBron reading a book about whether Covid and the flu are the same thing pic.twitter.com/YufQx5WgYw — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) December 24, 2021

did Lebron finally wake up about COVID? Only took 2 years… pic.twitter.com/BC53D7VgwM — JOE MAZ (@JoeMaz) December 24, 2021

Looking forward to the news and sports media treating LeBron James as an irresponsible purveyor of COVID misinformation like they did with Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/Er68eJ22lB — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) December 24, 2021

Lebron saying Covid is just the Flu while Donald Trump is saying Covid is serious and people should take the vaccine. Idk what is what anymore pic.twitter.com/vQmYD2ouM6 — The Monday Morning Quarterblack (@TheMMQBL) December 24, 2021

The NBA has had to suspend several games, and more than a dozen prominent players have missed significant time as the Omicron variant works its way through the country and the sports world. However, given that the symptoms of Omicron are nearly indistinguishable from the common cold and the new variant is believed to be significantly less deadly than previous versions of the virus, it’s not surprising that some athletes are starting to question what is really going on here.

Though, admittedly, it is a bit surprising that LeBron James is one of the athletes doing the questioning.