‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Dad Says Xmas Call Represented ‘God-Given Right to Express My Frustration’

Warner Todd Huston

The Oregon father who said, “Let’s Go Brandon” during Joe Biden’s Christmas call says it is his “God-given right” to express his frustration with Biden’s failing White House agenda.

The 35-year-old father of four and former police officer has taken significant criticism from the left and the mainstream press for ending his call by delivering the now ubiquitous anti-Biden slogan. But despite that stream of attacks he has withstood since last Friday’s call, Jared Schmeck is defiant.

Schmeck said he is fully aware that “Let’s Go Brandon” is a substitute for “f*ck Joe Biden.” He meant his phrase as a joke. Still, he insisted he has every right to say it, regardless.

“I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Let’s go, Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple-minded, no matter how I feel about him,” Schmeck told the Oregonian. “He seems likes he’s a cordial guy. There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner … I love him just like I love any other brother or sister.”

“And now I am being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech,” he told the paper.

Schmeck added that Biden’s constant COVD vaccine mandates, the supply chain mess, and failed economic policies have caused major frustration.

“At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job,” Schmeck said.

