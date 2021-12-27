‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ Dad Says Xmas Call Represented ‘God-Given Right to Express My Frustration’

The Oregon father who said, “Let’s Go Brandon” during Joe Biden’s Christmas call says it is his “God-given right” to express his frustration with Biden’s failing White House agenda.

The 35-year-old father of four and former police officer has taken significant criticism from the left and the mainstream press for ending his call by delivering the now ubiquitous anti-Biden slogan. But despite that stream of attacks he has withstood since last Friday’s call, Jared Schmeck is defiant.

Schmeck said he is fully aware that “Let’s Go Brandon” is a substitute for “f*ck Joe Biden.” He meant his phrase as a joke. Still, he insisted he has every right to say it, regardless.

“I understand there is a vulgar meaning to ‘Let’s go, Brandon,’ but I’m not that simple-minded, no matter how I feel about him,” Schmeck told the Oregonian. “He seems likes he’s a cordial guy. There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner … I love him just like I love any other brother or sister.”

“And now I am being attacked for utilizing my freedom of speech,” he told the paper.

BREAKING: Joe Biden was taking calls from the NORAD Santa tracking program and a dad ended the call with "Merry Christmas, and Let's Go Brandon." Biden replied with: "Let's Go Brandon, I agree" pic.twitter.com/Hc0pLWGRx1 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 24, 2021

Oregon father of four who told President Biden ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ on Christmas Eve call said he meant it in jest https://t.co/YTAmBerHs0 pic.twitter.com/DAlcuTkxPJ — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) December 26, 2021

Schmeck added that Biden’s constant COVD vaccine mandates, the supply chain mess, and failed economic policies have caused major frustration.

“At the end of the day, I have nothing against Mr. Biden, but I am frustrated because I think he can be doing a better job,” Schmeck said.

