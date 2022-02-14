VIDEO: Streets of Los Angeles Erupt in Violence After Rams Super Bowl Win

The Rams Super Bowl victory over the Bengals was sure to bring its fair share of revelry and celebration to the City of Angels. However, it also brought its fair share of violence, looting, and mayhem.

At least one person was shot as hundreds of fans and chaos-seekers took to the streets. In addition, a bus was vandalized, and crowds set off dozens of fireworks illegally.

“People got inside the bus and were setting off fireworks inside of it. It’s smoking,” LA Times reporter Kevin Rector tweeted. “One guy just passed me holding his injured hand screaming ‘f**k!’ Police moved in on bikes with sirens blazing—and crowd ran off.”

Fans gathered on Los Angeles streets to celebrate the LA Rams' Super Bowl win, but chaos broke out as shooting and violence erupted during the celebrations on Sunday. Read more: https://t.co/v7LWrjzuwh pic.twitter.com/km4qqGDM1E — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 14, 2022

Not long after the throngs began gathering in the streets, the LAPD declared an “unlawful assembly.”

The LAPD has issued a dispersal order in the area of 11th and Hope. The crowd is to disperse eastbound on 11th Street from Hope and southbound on Hope from 11th Street immediately. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 14, 2022

DTLA goin up after the Rams Super Bowl win pic.twitter.com/HtKK35XbwG — JaValle.eth (@JaValle) February 14, 2022

We are seeing violent and destructive behavior by large crowds in the heart of the Downtown LA area. We have issued several dispersal orders and have a large police presence. Everyone that is part of those crowds, obey all dispersal orders and clear the streets immediately. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 14, 2022

Over a hundred people can be seen blocking the streets in downtown Los Angeles celebrating the #SuperBowl. Police are en route to disperse the crowd. pic.twitter.com/MF4ytEZCQb — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 14, 2022

We ask those that are celebrating tonight, celebrate responsibly. Do not allow your actions to tarnish a great #SuperBowl win. Obey all police orders and clear the streets around the area of 11th and Hope. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 14, 2022

LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly in downtown after #Super Bowl celebrations became too rowdy. Officers can be seen rolling around on the sides of SUVs near L.A. Live. pic.twitter.com/iMTZmZjFtM — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 14, 2022

Happening now in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/Lr4HrXBGGo — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2022

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn