VIDEO: Streets of Los Angeles Erupt in Violence After Rams Super Bowl Win

Los Angeles
APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

The Rams Super Bowl victory over the Bengals was sure to bring its fair share of revelry and celebration to the City of Angels. However, it also brought its fair share of violence, looting, and mayhem.

At least one person was shot as hundreds of fans and chaos-seekers took to the streets. In addition, a bus was vandalized, and crowds set off dozens of fireworks illegally.

“People got inside the bus and were setting off fireworks inside of it. It’s smoking,” LA Times reporter Kevin Rector tweeted. “One guy just passed me holding his injured hand screaming ‘f**k!’ Police moved in on bikes with sirens blazing—and crowd ran off.”

Not long after the throngs began gathering in the streets, the LAPD declared an “unlawful assembly.”

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.