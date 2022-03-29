Serena, Venus Williams’ Father ‘King Richard’ Critical of Will Smith After Oscars Slap

Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams and the inspiration for Will Smith’s character in the movie King Richard, did not cut Smith any slack after he assaulted Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Speaking through his son, who also serves as his spokesperson, Williams said that he was surprised by the incident and doesn’t condone violence.

“We don’t know all the details of what happened. But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense,” Williams’ son and spokesman Chavoita LeSane told NBC News.

LeSane did not provide additional comment other than to say his father was surprised at the display.

Smith’s slap shocked viewers and lit the internet on fire as people reacted to the unprecedented incident.

As Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson reported:

Chris Rock was on stage at the Dolby Theatre to present the award for documentary feature. The comedian cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, saying she looked like she belonged in ‘G.I. Jane 2.’ Smith then stormed the stage and appeared to slap Rock across the face. ‘Wow, Will Smith just smacked the shit out of me,’ said Rock. Smith took his seat and appeared to mouth the words: ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!’

Watch below (***Language warning***):

Full video/audio of Will Smith vs. Chris Rock. (NSFW language obviously.) #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k7pX27lI3J — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) March 28, 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith was diagnosed with Alopecia in 2018, a condition that resulted in her hair loss.

After winning Best Actor, Smith, 53, described Richard Williams as a defender of his family and apologized to everyone except the man he assaulted. He then painted himself as a “crazy” protective father, similar to Williams.

“I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people,” said Smith during his acceptance speech after winning his first-ever Oscar. “I know to do what we do you’ve got to be able to take abuse. You’ve got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you’ve got to be able to have people disrespecting you. And you’ve got to smile and pretend like that’s OK.”

Smith added, “I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

Richard Williams with Venus, Serena Williams (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

While his words were limited, based on LeSane’s comments from his father, it doesn’t sound like Richard Williams would have chosen to handle the situation the way Will Smith did.

On Monday, Smith apologized to Chris Rock.

“My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my ‘King Richard’ family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

“I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will.”

Chris Rock has declined to press charges against Smith for slapping him.