Far-left activist basketball icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said that Lakers frontman LeBron James should be embarrassed over some of his actions while calling on him to show better leadership.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday prior to the Lakers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets, Abdul-Jabbar said some of the things that LeBron has done are “beneath him.”

“Some of the things he’s done and said are really beneath him, as far as I can see,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “Some of the great things that he’s done, he’s standing on both sides of the fence almost, you know?”

“It makes it hard for me to accept that when he’s committed himself to a different take on everything. It’s hard to figure out where he’s standing. You’ve got to check him out every time,” he added.

Abdul-Jabbar said he still has a “higher expectation” of James because “he understands the issues and spoken to them quite forcefully and eloquently.”

“I think he has so much going for him in terms of respect and accomplishment, and he shouldn’t stoop to those moments,” he said.

Abdul-Jabbar said he would also take the time to meet LeBron James face-to-face to discuss more in-depth.

“I definitely got the time,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “I admire the things that he’s done that have gotten all our attention. Sending a whole school to college? Wow. That’s amazing. His thoughtfulness and willingness to back it up with his wallet, you got to give him credit for that.”

“So I’m not throwing stones. I just wish he wouldn’t — you know, some of the things he’s done, he should be embarrassed about. That’s just where I’m coming from,” he added.

The basketball legend’s criticism of LeBron James aligns with his past statements. This past December, for instance, Abdul-Jabbar knocked James for mimicking NBA All-Star Sam Cassell’s dance after winning against the Indiana Pacers.

“For me, winning is enough,” Abdul-Jabbar said on his Substack. “Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance and disrespect the other team on the court? It doesn’t make sense. GOATs don’t dance.”

Following that, Abdul-Jabbar criticized LeBron James for posting a Spider-Man meme mocking the confusion over the coronavirus, calling it a “blow to his worthy legacy” because the “implication is that LeBron doesn’t understand the difference among these three illnesses, even after all the information that’s presented in the press.”

At the time, James brushed the criticism off, arguing that he wanted more pandemic clarity.

“I don’t have a response to Kareem at all,” James said. “And if you saw the post and you read the tag, you’re literally, honestly asking, ‘Help me out?’ Help me kind of figure it all out. We’re all trying to figure this pandemic out.”