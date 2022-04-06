‘LeBron Has Left the Building’: The Internet Dunks on LeBron After Lakers Miss the Playoffs

LeBron James
The L.A. Lakers will miss the playoffs for the second year in a row after “King James” and his team fell to the Phoenix Suns.

On Tuesday, the Lakers lost to the Suns 121-110, with LeBron riding the bench due to an ankle injury.

The last time the Lakers won the finals was in 2020. Now, the team will miss the playoffs for the seventh time in the last nine seasons. More to the point, it is the second time the Lakers were tossed from the playoffs in LeBron James’ four seasons with the team.

After the game, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he was, “Extremely disappointed. Disappointed for our fan base. Disappointed for the Buss family.”

The loss sent many to Twitter to scoff at “King James” and to mock the Lakers for its ignominious retreat from the playoffs:

