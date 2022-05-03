WATCH: Players, Parents Run for Cover After Father Pulls Gun at AAU Game

A simple basketball game in Boston turned deadly on Sunday night after a parent pulled a gun following a dispute with another parent.

According to CBS 10 in Boston, the ugly scene went down in Westford, Massachusetts. It was during an AAU basketball game there that 34-year-old Jose Mow pulled out his gun after arguing with another parent.

Another weekend of AAU and we have one dad pulling a gun on the other. Thank god it jammed. This is a sad state of affairs…this video makes me sick. pic.twitter.com/mxpP18FUFD — Garrett Hickey #BearDown (@Coach_Hickey5) May 1, 2022

The gun was not fired.

The charges against Mow include, “carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, improper storage of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, disturbance of a public assembly and operating a vehicle after revocation of a license.”

“This was a frightening and potentially dangerous situation that has no place in youth sports,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. “We have put a focus in Middlesex County on building a culture of safe and respectful behavior on the sidelines at these types of events and that is not what occurred yesterday. These types of altercations among adults are unacceptable and can have lasting impacts on our young people.”

“[Mow’s] bail was set at $1,000 and later revoked on an open case out of Boston. He is scheduled to return to court on June 6,” CBS 10 reports.