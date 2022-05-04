WATCH: Titans’ Ryan Tannehill: It’s Not My Job to Mentor Malik Willis

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill drew criticism from Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner this week after saying that he did not feel it was his job to mentor Titans draft pick Malik Willis.

Willis, a highly-touted prospect primarily viewed as a “project” who will need a couple of years to develop, was drafted by Tennessee late in the third round on Friday.

The Titans did not inform Tannehill they would be drafting Willis before doing so.

On Tuesday, reporters asked Tannehill for his thoughts on the newest addition to the Tennessee QB room.

“I texted Malik right after we drafted him as well,” Tannehill said. “I have no problems with Malik. We’re looking to add talent and guys that can help us. We’ll add him to the room and go from there.”

"I don't think it's my job to mentor him." Ryan Tannehill on mentoring Malik Willis

“That’s part of being in a quarterback room, in the same room — we’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills,” Tannehill said. “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him. But if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

I will never understand the “I’m not here to mentor the next guy” mentality… so for all you young QBs that need a mentor, DM me & Ill be that guy, happy to help in any way I can! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) May 3, 2022

Warner may not understand it, and that’s somewhat understandable given Warner’s underdog and unconventional path to NFL success. However, Tannehill is absolutely right.

Ryan Tannehill gets paid to play football for the Tennessee Titans. He does not get paid to mentor Malik Willis. It’s a nice thing to do, and maybe people will look back on Tannehill fondly for such a thing, but it’s not his job.

Moreover, Tannehill is 33 years old and playing in a league where Tom Brady is still highly effective into his forties. So Tannehill may not be in a rush to end his career earlier than necessary by mentoring his eventual replacement, and that too is an understandable sentiment.