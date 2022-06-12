The game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics got horrible ratings on Friday, bringing in less than 8 million viewers on ABC.

The 107-97 Warriors win over the Celtics only earned an average of 7.95 million viewers, according to early data reported by TVSeriesFinale.com.

While Game 4 was still the highest-rated show on Friday, it was a thud in the ratings compared to past Game 4 outings.

Celtics’ Marcus Smart during Game 4 of the NBA Finals (Elsa/Getty Images)

In 2018, for instance, the Warriors-Cavaliers NBA Finals Game 4 earned a 9.3 rating and 16.2 million viewers on ABC. And yet, the 2018 game was a fall in the ratings, down 13 percent over 2017 (10.7, 19.1M). It was also lower than 2016 (9.8, 16.6M). But these are all higher than this year’s numbers.

Warriors’ Steph Curry during Game 4 of the NBA Finals (Else/Getty Images)

Still, this year’s rating was a slight rise over Game 4 during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Game 4 in 2020 earned 4.4 (7.54M Viewers) and in 2021 earned a 5.3 (10.25M Viewers).

