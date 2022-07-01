‘Racist’: Rex Chapman Blasted for Stereotyping Blacks, Calling Clarence Thomas a ‘Black White Supremacist’

Dylan Gwinn

Former NBA player Rex Chapman unleashed a vile and racist rant directed at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Thursday by calling the longtime judge a “Black White Supremacist.”

Chapman also repeated a well-worn racist trope about black men by suggesting that Thomas would need to attend basketball games to prove his authenticity as a black man.

The failed CNN+ host began his rant by sharing a video of Thomas and the son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia attending graduation at Christendom College in 2018.

Chapman noted that, besides Thomas, there wasn’t “another person of color in the picture.”

From there, Chapman attacked Thomas’s credibility and standing as a black man by saying he would never last in an NBA locker room.

Chapman then dogged Thomas further by repeating the racist trope that all blacks love basketball and criticized Thomas for not attending NBA games.

Chapman was widely and justifiably ripped for his racist and idiotic comments:

And, just in case you thought the assault on Clarence Thomas was the only racist thing Rex Chapman did last night, he also suggested Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R, KY) was a racist for boasting about blocking then-Obama nominee Merrick Garland’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

It’s unclear what prompted Chapman to turn into the biggest racist on Twitter Thursday night. Then again, CNN is going through a major shake-up. Maybe he’s auditioning?

