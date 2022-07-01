‘Racist’: Rex Chapman Blasted for Stereotyping Blacks, Calling Clarence Thomas a ‘Black White Supremacist’

Former NBA player Rex Chapman unleashed a vile and racist rant directed at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Thursday by calling the longtime judge a “Black White Supremacist.”

Chapman also repeated a well-worn racist trope about black men by suggesting that Thomas would need to attend basketball games to prove his authenticity as a black man.

The failed CNN+ host began his rant by sharing a video of Thomas and the son of late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia attending graduation at Christendom College in 2018.

Chapman noted that, besides Thomas, there wasn’t “another person of color in the picture.”

The time Justice Clarence Thomas attended the graduation event of Christendom college students along with Late Justice Antonin Scalia's son. 2018. Not another person of color in the picture…pic.twitter.com/ErWyeVtaLc — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

From there, Chapman attacked Thomas’s credibility and standing as a black man by saying he would never last in an NBA locker room.

Clarence Thomas would last 20-30 seconds in an NBA locker room. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

Chapman then dogged Thomas further by repeating the racist trope that all blacks love basketball and criticized Thomas for not attending NBA games.

Why have you never seen Clarence Thomas at an NBA game? As in — ever? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

Chapman was widely and justifiably ripped for his racist and idiotic comments:

I now understand why you steal everyone else's content: because when you post your own, it's racist and awful. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 1, 2022

Because he's 74 years old? He'd last longer than you'd last in a Supreme Court argument. https://t.co/NDbUwag1vq — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) July 1, 2022

I don’t know what this means but seems racist. https://t.co/LvEkKQ9oyP — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 1, 2022

.⁦@RexChapman⁩ casually daydreaming about a black Supreme Court Justice being murdered in an NBA locker room. pic.twitter.com/2XrihOx9Ca — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 1, 2022

CNN's @RexChapman had a repulsive outburst of overt racism last night. First, he suggested Clarence Thomas isn't really black because he doesn't go to NBA games. Then, he depicted Thomas a race traitor for being in an inter-racial marriage:https://t.co/6KIqzdZus3 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 1, 2022

Jesus, cast out the demons afflicting Rex Chapman and all of us. Let us all see we are made in your image. Amen… Rex, I'd love to pray with you and talk about the things that bring us together. I've tweeted many stupid things. One love. https://t.co/TOEEhY5N0K — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) July 1, 2022

Probably the most racist tweet you’ll see today, courtesy @RexChapman. https://t.co/azrgL0bowr — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 1, 2022

Ex-CNN+ host Rex Chapman says Clarence Thomas does the "bidding" of Mitch McConnell, says Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron is next to "succeed" him, and then shared these screenshots of them with their wives https://t.co/W8XVqPwOi9 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 1, 2022

So Rex Chapman, who is whiter than the winter snow, spends this entire thread offensively implying Clarence Thomas, who is a descendent of slaves and grew up facing racism in the segregated south, isn’t really Black. And his best evidence is Thomas doesn’t go to NBA games. https://t.co/Ijlh6b47We — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 1, 2022

If any conservative had tweeted what Rex Chapman did last night, they'd be done. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 1, 2022

And, just in case you thought the assault on Clarence Thomas was the only racist thing Rex Chapman did last night, he also suggested Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R, KY) was a racist for boasting about blocking then-Obama nominee Merrick Garland’s appointment to the Supreme Court.

The most racist thing ever done and acknowledged by the person who did it. Imagine bragging about blocking the first black president in history’s nomination for the supreme court. His “proudest moment”. Wow. I grew up watching Strom Thurmond and Jesse Helms. Mitch is next level. https://t.co/4BR2mdzVRf — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 1, 2022

It’s unclear what prompted Chapman to turn into the biggest racist on Twitter Thursday night. Then again, CNN is going through a major shake-up. Maybe he’s auditioning?