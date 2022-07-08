Report: NFL Teams to Start Training Camp with No Covid Protocols

For the first time since the pandemic began, NFL teams will start training camp without any Covid protocols or restrictions, according to a report in the Washington Post.

That means the league will not mandate that players wear masks, participate in contact tracing, wear bracelets, or otherwise partake in any of the standard Covid protocols the league has had in place since 2020.

The NFL did, however, leave open the possibility of reinstating Covid protocols should the need arise.

“Should there be a reason to reimpose aspects of the protocols or to take other measures, we will work closely with clubs, the NFLPA and our respective experts, and local, state and federal public health officials to continue to safeguard the health of the NFL community,” the memo to all teams stated.

While the league will not place players or coaches under any restrictions, all employees of the 32 league franchises are expected to conform to whatever coronavirus safeguards local authorities have put in place.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to end the league’s coronavirus testing regimen in March.