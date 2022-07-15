LeBron James: Boston Celtics Fans Are ‘Racist as F*ck’

Basketball star LeBron James attacked Boston Celtics fans, claiming they are “racist as f*ck” when describing his hatred for the team.

James’ made his remarks during an episode of his talk show, The Shop.

“Why do you hate Boston?” James’ agent, Rich Paul, asked the basketball player.

“Cause they racist as fuck,” James said. “They will say anything. And it’s fine. It’s my life, fuck I’ve been dealing with it my whole life.”

James explained that he would “check” Celtics fans who make racist comments toward him during games.

“I don’t mind it. I hear it. If I hear somebody close by, I check them real quick, then move on to the game. They’re going to say whatever the fuck they want to say,” James said.

James went on to discuss the time a Celtics fan poured a drink on him while he was walking toward the locker room.

“They might throw something on you. I mean, I got a beer thrown on me leaving the game,” James said.

“There was like a ‘Fuck LBJ’ t-shirt. I believe they probably sold it at the fucking team shop,” he added.

James’ decision to call Boston fans racists is more than a little shocking, considering the Lakers star is also part-owner of the Boston Red Sox.

James, a frequent critic of the United States, made headlines earlier this week when speaking about WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is currently detained by Russian authorities on drug charges.

James suggested the WNBA star would not want to return to the United States after President Joe Biden’s administration seemingly made no efforts to ensure her return to the country.

“Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?’” James said.

However, James walked back his comments after receiving backlash. Now, James claims he “wasn’t knocking our beautiful country,” instead, he was “simply saying how she’s probably feeling emotionally along with so many other emotions, thoughts, etc., inside that cage she’s been in for over 100+ days.”