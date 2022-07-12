LeBron James has finally spoken up about Brittney Griner, the WNBA star languishing in a Russian jail on drug charges, and has said if he were her, he may not even want to return to America.

James, who is infamously anti-American despite becoming a billionaire in this country, commented during HBO’s The Shop that if he were Griner, he might not want to remain a U.S. citizen.

“Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?'” he said, according to TMZ.

James is responding to the claim that the Biden administration has not done enough to get her out of her Russian jail cell.

Brittney Griner was in Russia playing for a Russian basketball team during the WNBA off-season. When she tried to leave the country, she was arrested in February for having a vape cartridge infused with CBD in her luggage. She was arrested and charged with possession of an illegal drug in February and has spent every day since in a Russian jail.

Last week, the WNBA player wrote a letter to the Biden administration pleading for help to get her out from under the Russian legal system. However, she also pleaded guilty to possessing the vape cartridge.

It is hard to say if Griner would agree with LeBron’s statement. After all, she is the millionaire athlete who said that the WNBA should stop playing the national anthem because America is too racist for her tastes.

