Charles Barkley Scolds Critics of Saudi Human Rights Abuses, Says Worry About America Instead

Charles Barkley is sick and tired of people complaining about Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses and is urging people to direct their criticisms at the United States instead.

With the news swirling that Barkley is in talks to join the Saudi-backed LIV golf league as a tournament broadcaster, the TNT analyst is lashing out at those accusing him of taking Saudi “blood money.”

Speaking to Dan Patrick on Monday, Barkley blasted critics of Saudi Arabia.

“Everybody picks and chooses. I just think it’s funny they’re more worried about civil rights in Saudi Arabia, a place 99.9 percent of people in the United States have never been and all of a sudden they’re worried about civil rights in Saudi Arabia,” Barkley exclaimed. “That kind of gives me a chuckle. I say you don’t worry about civil rights of people here in the United States.

“But all of a sudden when guys start taking money, you’re like ‘I’m more worried about civil rights in Saudi Arabia.’ And that just makes me laugh,” he added.

“Why don’t y’all worry about civil rights here in the United States, let’s worry about that, before we worry about what’s going on in Saudi Arabia?” Barkley concluded.

The outburst was strange. After all, American officials aren’t torturing gay people for being homosexual or murdering journalists for speaking out against the regime.

But somehow, Barkley thinks attacking the U.S.A. over supposed civil rights violations is a more important focus.

This is not the first time Barkley has slammed critics of the “blood money” the Saudis are offering with its new LIV league.

Last week, after admitting that he had met with LIV representatives about broadcasting their games, Barkley dismissed critics who accused him of taking Saudi blood money.

“I’m a Nike guy, also, so I’m not going to do that thing where I pick and choose what I’m outraged about, where my money comes from. I just don’t think that is fair. I think that makes you a hypocrite,” he told the New York Post, “And let’s be fair, all these golf tours have played in Saudi Arabia and China. That was my point.”

