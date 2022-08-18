Luke Knox, FIU Linebacker and Brother of Buffalo Bills’ Dawson Knox, Dead at 22 Years Old

Luke Knox, 22, a Florida International University (FIU) linebacker and younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, died on Wednesday.

FIU coach Mike MacIntyre, who was defensive coordinator at Ole Miss during Luke’s time on the team and is in his first season at FIU, announced Luke’s death today:

Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox. … I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke’s family is special to me and they will continually be in my heart and my prayers during this difficult time. On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke’s family and all who love him.

Luke recently transferred from Ole Miss to Florida International University.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott called Luke’s death “tragic,” and said “our hearts go out to Dawson and his family”:

Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family at this time, and we’re right there with him and supporting him and his family. Just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. We love him and we support him and just unfortunate news this morning.

“A cause of death for Knox was not revealed. FIU said police did not suspect foul play,” USA Today reported.

USA Today said:

Luke Knox, who was from Brentwood, Tennessee, primarily played special teams during his time at Ole Miss, and he had 11 tackles in his four seasons there. He switched to tight end in 2021 though appeared as a linebacker on FIU’s roster this season.

Luke was studying business, according to the report.