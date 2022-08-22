Fair or Foul?: Hit that Injured Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Ignites Furious Debate

The hit that injured highly-touted New York Giants prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux has led to intense disagreement online between former players and media.

The hit occurred Sunday night during the second quarter of the Giants-Bengals preseason game when Cincinnati’s Thaddeus Moss blocked Thibodeaux low. The Oregon product lay on the field for a few moments before waving off the cart and leaving the field under his own steam. Reactions on Twitter poured in, with most believing Moss’ hit was a “dirty” play.

The NFL Network’s Rich Eisen captioned a video of the play and stressed the need for strong corrective action from the league.

Penalty.

Hefty Fine.

Suspension. Nothing less is acceptable. pic.twitter.com/aZulgjrQyF — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 22, 2022

However, not everyone agreed with Eisen. Former Packers guard T.J. Lang countered Moss’s hit was “LEGAL” and “routine.”

For a block that happens 10x per game? Jesus Christ people calm down. It’s a routine block. Shitty result, but routine LEGAL block. https://t.co/z7H0YA6mJv — Teej. (@TJLang70) August 22, 2022

In fact, a few former players agreed with Lang.

maybe I’m crazy but I don’t think that block by the Bengals TE was inherently dirty? are people saying that just because it’s in the preseason or what? — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) August 22, 2022

Nothing dirty about it. Just executing his assignment. Unfortunate that Thibodeaux’s foot got caught. — Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) August 22, 2022

It’s not dirty. KT was bracing for contact up high because he recognized the play and had his feet stopped. https://t.co/nTNn43A1vh — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 22, 2022

PEOPLE. This is literally a routine play, a routine block, and a routine defensive technique happening here. Inside the tackle box, the defender is facing him, it’s just a bad looking result. https://t.co/JPlCmEeTho — marshall newhouse (@MNewhouse73) August 22, 2022

Despite the obvious initial panic, there are reports that Thibodeaux may have avoided a severe and long-term knee injury. Though, the debate will probably rage on much longer than the injury.

Was it a dirty play?

Let’s begin by addressing Eisen’s tweet. As pointed out in multiple tweets above, Moss’ hit was not illegal. What’s more, he didn’t blindside Thibodeaux with it either. The fifth overall draft pick watched Moss come in and had time to brace or potentially avoid. So, there’s no basis for demanding the league discipline Moss for a perfectly legal play.

Now, should the play be legal? That’s probably the real debate.

It’s tough. The potential for serious injury is obviously high, but how do you tell a guy he can’t go low? You be the judge.