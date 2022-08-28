In a recent interview with podcast king Joe Rogan, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers admitted that he purposefully tried to mislead the media when he told them he was “immunized” for the coronavirus in 2021.

During his August 27 visit with Rogan, Rodgers said he tried to formulate a strategy to address the vaccine issue because sports reporters were using vaccine status stories as a “gotcha” issue.

Along those lines, before getting to his claims about his own vax status, the Packers star explained that the media was using the vaccine question as a way to stir division in the NFL, as a way to get dirt on players so they could be attacked in the media.

“They were doing this, I called it a witch hunt, where they were asking every single player ‘are you vaccinated?’ You know, they were asking a bunch of big quarterbacks and some guys were saying, ‘it’s personal’ or whatever. They didn’t want to talk about their status and it almost guaranteed you weren’t vaccinated, right? So, then they were getting ripped,” Rodgers told Rogan. “And some guys said, ‘yes, I’m vaccinated’ then they’d try to get them to say shit about their teammates who weren’t vaccinated — call their teammates out.”

So, Rodgers told Rogan that he had been “ready” for the vaccine question and had “thought about” how he wanted to answer it.

“So, I’d been ready the entire time for this question and had thought about how I wanted to answer it. I had come to the conclusion that I was going to say, ‘I’ve been immunized’ and if there was a follow-up, then talk about my process. But I thought there was a possibility that, I say I’m immunized, maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don’t, maybe they follow up. They didn’t follow up.”

Aaron Rodgers went on the Joe Rogan podcast. Rodgers explained how he purposely tricked the media by saying he was "Immunized." "I had come to the conclusion that I was going to say, ‘I’ve been immunized’." "I thought there was a possibility that… they didn’t follow up.” pic.twitter.com/x6LXma0xmQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2022

Rodgers went on to say that many reporters assumed “I am immunized” meant he was vaccinated, and they then began asking him what he would say to teammates who aren’t vaccinated. In other words, the media was so obsessed with using Rodgers to marginalize his unvaccinated teammates that they failed to do basic reporting and decipher precisely what Rodgers meant by “immunized.” Rodgers was asked that question in August of last year, and at the time, he told the media that taking a vaccine is a “personal decision.”

“There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys,” Rodgers said in 2021.

But after he tested positive for COVID in November, the media began attacking him for being a “liar.” After initially saying that he was “immunized,” Rodgers soon started telling reporters that he had no intention of taking the mRNA vaccine because he is allergic to polyethylene glycol, one of the ingredients in the vax and that he had undergone homeopathic treatments as a preventative measure, instead of taking any of the vaccines.

Rodgers also addressed that point with Rogan, saying he knew if he ever tested positive, the questions would rain down on him.

“But I knew at some point that, if I contracted COVID or if word got out, because it’s the NFL and there’s leaks everywhere, it was possible I’d have to answer the questions. And then, sure enough, I contract COVID at the beginning of November/end of October and that’s when the shitstorm hit because now I’m a liar and endangering the community and my teammates, all these people. The attempted takedown of me and, you know, my word and my integrity began.”

Rodgers also pointed out that he knew his appeals to the NFL would be rejected because they were so sold on the vax that truth and reality could not enter into their decision-making process. For instance, he noted that the league officials were telling him that it was impossible for someone vaccinated to contract or spread the virus. And they were saying that even as vaccinated individuals were placed in isolation after having contracted COVID even though they had taken the vaccine. And he says that the NFL called him a “conspiracy theorist” for telling the truth about the vaccine.

“They called me a conspiracy theorist.”pic.twitter.com/rbzCL2W2Yd — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2022

