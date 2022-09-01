WATCH: Shannon Sharpe Calls Aaron Rodgers a ‘Prick’ for Not Getting Vaccine

What type of person would get angry at someone for refusing to put a vaccine that doesn’t prevent you from getting a disease or spreading it to someone else in their system?

Well, the Shannon Sharpe type of person, that’s who.

The Fox Sports 1 host took aim at Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Thursday. Specifically, Sharpe seemed angered by Rodgers’ recent discussion on the Joe Rogan Experience, in which he explained how and why he misled the media last year when pressed about whether he was vaccinated. Sharpe began nicely enough by saying Rodgers would be a “Top 5” player if he wins another championship.

Then, however, when addressing Rodgers as a human being, Sharpe called the future Hall of Famer a “horrible person,” a “liar,” “arrogant,” “aloof,” and brought it home by saying, “for lack of a better word, he’s a prick.”

Shannon Sharpe calls Aaron Rodgers a “prick” and a “horrible person” because he didn’t get the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/IkdHpzk8oL — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 1, 2022

Sharpe is in dire need of help. Not that he’ll seek that help, of course, given that he is compensated handsomely by his employer for spewing such insanity, but he needs it.