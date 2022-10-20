Deshaun Watson was cited for driving 27 MPH over the speed limit in Ohio only a few months after being traded to the Cleveland Browns, according to reports.

Watson was pulled over on the highway on June 11 in Sandusky, Ohio, by the Ohio State Patrol for driving 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone, according to TMZ.

Police body cam footage shows that Watson’s encounter with the officer was respectful as the officer asked the troubled player how fast he thought he was going. Watson then answered, “Like, 97?”

Watson explained to the officer that he was traveling from Detroit to Cleveland.

The traffic citation was settled when Watson paid a $185 fine on July 6.

Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension for violating the league’s code of personal conduct.

But social media erupted with scorn after the league and the NFL Players Association agreed on the settlement that Deshaun Watson, the quarterback accused of at least two dozen incidents of sexual misconduct, would only be suspended for 11 games and pay a fine of $5 million.

This month, a 25th woman has come forward to accuse Watson of sexual misconduct while he was with the Houston Texans.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston