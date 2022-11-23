Cardinals Assistant Sean Kugler Fired for Allegedly Groping a Woman in Mexico City

Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired after allegedly groping a woman during the team’s recent trip to Mexico City.

Reports that the team had fired the coach began circulating on Monday. However, the cause of the firing was not yet publicly known.

“Mexican authorities were notified of the incident, which happened Sunday night, and then informed the Cardinals, who terminated Kugler and sent him back to Arizona on a flight Monday morning,” ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reports. “The Cardinals had arrived in Mexico City on Saturday.”

Kugler, 56, has coached for 32 years at the high school, college, and NFL levels. Kugler is the second NFL assistant to have run afoul of the law on team road trips in recent weeks.

In the early morning hours of November 18, Titans offensive coordinator was arrested for DUI in Green Bay after Tennessee’s victory over the Packers on Thursday Night Football.

The Cardinals lost to the 49ers 38-10.