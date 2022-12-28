Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy wasn’t having any of the media’s efforts to get him to talk about staff changes Tuesday, even berating reporters as a bunch of asses for even asking.

Grundy snapped back at reporters’ “ignorance” after his Cowboys lost to Wisconsin 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, CBS Sports reported.

“Do you think I would tell you if I was making staff changes?” Gundy said, lashing out at the press.

“I might have to cut you out,” he continued sharply. “I mean, don’t be an ass. Really? That’s people’s lives, man. That’s people’s families. Don’t mess with people’s families. Let’s do this the right way. It’s not fair to people’s families, man. I’m not mad about the game. I just don’t like ignorance.”

The ending of Mike Gundy’s press conference got extra frosty when he was asked about the potential of making any staff changes.

Gundy has always been outspoken. Back in 2018, he took aim at “snowflake” students and their idiotic “liberalism.”

“I think we live in a world where people are non-committal,” Gundy said to the media at the time. “We allow liberalism to say, ‘Hey, I can just do what I want and I don’t have to really be tough and fight through it.’ You see that with young people because it’s an option they’re given. We weren’t given that option when we were growing up. We were told what to do, we did it the right way, or you go figure it out on your own.

“In the world today, there’s a lot of entitlement. I’m a firm believer in the snowflake,” Gundy said, employing the recent slap at America’s newest generation.

He also dodged brickbats from those same liberals who were upset that he was seen wearing a t-shirt with the conservative-leaning cable news network OAN’s logo on it.

He ultimately backed down from the mob and apologized for wearing the shirt.

