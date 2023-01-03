Ooops: Augusta National Sends Masters Invite to the Wrong Scott Stallings

Pro golfer Scott Stallings, the world’s 57th-ranked player, has been a bit confused for the last several weeks since he still had yet to receive his invitation for the 2023 Masters tournament. But after a guy from Georgia, also named Scott Stallings, messaged him, now he knows why.

Stallings claimed he was “checking his mailbox five times a day,” eagerly anticipating his 2023 Masters invitation package. But it never came despite the fact that Augusta had sent out all its invitations weeks ago.

After the interminable wait, though, Stallings — who has three PGA Tour victories to his credit — finally found out why he never received his invite.

Oh, sure, Augusta sent an invite to “a” Scott Stallings. It just wasn’t “the” Scott Stallings. Yes, they sent the invite to the wrong guy.

Stallings shared a message he got online from a Scott Stallings, who lives in Georgia and also, coincidentally enough, married a woman named Jennifer.

This “other” Mr. Stallings was shocked to receive the Masters invite package in the mail a week or so ago, and he finally got hold of the pro golfer online, saying, “I’m 100% sure this is NOT for me.”

“I play, but wow! Nowhere near your level. It’s a very nice package complete with everything needed to attend,” the random Stallings wrote. “I think we have some confusion because of our names, our wife’s names, and geographical location.”

He attached photos of the invite to prove his case.

Literally had been checking the mailbox five times a day and then I got this random DM yesterday pic.twitter.com/yMvUYm3ioK — Scott Stallings (@stallingsgolf) January 2, 2023

The pro golfer has earned his spot at the masters, of course. With nearly $4 million in winnings, he is 23rd ranked in the world on cash awards. 57th-ranked in the world standings and 40th in “all around ranking.”

In addition, the Scott Stallings from Tennessee has three PGA Tour wins in his column, too. In 2011 he won the Greenbrier Classic. In 2012 he took the True South Classic, and in 2014 he won the Farmers Insurance Open.

On the other hand, the Scott Stallings from Georgia might have stayed in a Holiday Inn Express.

Still, our Georgia friend did miss a big “Cinderella story” chance to dress like Carl Spackler from Caddyshack and walk through Augusta’s golden gates and down Magnolia Lane, saying, “It’s in the hole.”

