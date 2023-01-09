‘GAMETIME!!!’: Damar Hamlin Posts Positive Vibes to Teammates Before First Game Since Collapse

Damar Hamlin
Screenshot
Dylan Gwinn

Plenty of people were making noise and cheering for the Bills on Sunday. But the fan who made the biggest impact was in a faraway hospital bed. It was their stricken safety, Damar Hamlin, who tweeted “GAMETIME!” just before the opening kickoff.

Hamlin posted:

Hamlin found himself tweeting again not long after that when Bills returner Nyhiem Hines returned the opening kick 96 yards for a touchdown.

Hamlin followed that up by captioning a tweet from the team saying that Hines’ touchdown was a tribute to him. “God Behind All This No Coincidence,” the safety wrote.

Hamlin also tweeted his love for tight end Dawson Knox after Knox honored Hamlin following a touchdown.

NFL teams honored Hamlin by outlining his jersey number, 3, on the field.

Detailed view of the painted 30-yard line to honor Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills prior to a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the...

A detailed view of the painted 30-yard line to honor Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills before a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023, in Jacksonville, Florida. (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Hamlin continues making remarkable progress after collapsing on the field due to cardiac arrest last Monday. On Friday, Hamil was even able to FaceTime with his teammates.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.