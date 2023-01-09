‘GAMETIME!!!’: Damar Hamlin Posts Positive Vibes to Teammates Before First Game Since Collapse

Plenty of people were making noise and cheering for the Bills on Sunday. But the fan who made the biggest impact was in a faraway hospital bed. It was their stricken safety, Damar Hamlin, who tweeted “GAMETIME!” just before the opening kickoff.

Hamlin posted:

Hamlin found himself tweeting again not long after that when Bills returner Nyhiem Hines returned the opening kick 96 yards for a touchdown.

Hamlin followed that up by captioning a tweet from the team saying that Hines’ touchdown was a tribute to him. “God Behind All This No Coincidence,” the safety wrote.

God Behind All This No Coincidence..3️⃣ https://t.co/J2dCVv4VBN — (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

Hamlin also tweeted his love for tight end Dawson Knox after Knox honored Hamlin following a touchdown.

NFL teams honored Hamlin by outlining his jersey number, 3, on the field.

Hamlin continues making remarkable progress after collapsing on the field due to cardiac arrest last Monday. On Friday, Hamil was even able to FaceTime with his teammates.