WATCH: Uber Eats Delivery Person Walks onto Court, Interrupts College Basketball Game

There is dedication to service, and then there’s this Uber Eats guy who is clearly operating on an entirely different level.

On Wednesday night, a college basketball game between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne was interrupted when an Uber Eats delivery person walked onto the floor, forcing referees to stop play.

The best part is that the delivery person seemed completely oblivious to the college basketball game that was happening right next to him and was in no rush to get off the floor.

“This guy’s in the corner – was he going to deliver the McDonald’s to somebody on the court?” one of the game’s broadcasters asked.
“Who’s he delivering it to?” his partner replied. According to courtside fans, the man asked if anyone had ordered Door Dash.

Keith Dambrot, head coach of Duquesne, said he had never seen anything like it.

Some social media commenters think the whole thing was a prank. Specifically, several noted the delivery guy was wearing a mic. However, prank or not, he succeeded in making us talk about a Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne game that we would not otherwise be talking about.

Duquesne beat Loyola Chicago, 72-58.

