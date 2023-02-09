NFLPA Medical Director Claims Damar Hamlin Will Return to Pro Football

NFL Players Association Medical Director Dr. Thom Mayer guarantees that Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin will soon be fully recovered and well enough to return to the NFL.

Mayer made his pronouncement during an appearance Wednesday on SiriusXM’s Doctor Radio after a caller asked about Hamlin’s status, according to Yahoo Sports.

“I don’t want to get into HIPAA issues, but I guarantee you, I guarantee you, Veronica, that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again,” Mayer told the caller.

The root cause of Hamlin’s cardiac arrest incident on the field has not been disclosed.

Hamlin collapsed during the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincy on Jan. 2. He was resuscitated twice — both on the field and at a local Cincinnati hospital — before being stabilized and would surely have died if he hadn’t gotten immediate attention.

The game was postponed and later canceled entirely, leaving both teams short of a game going into the final round of games ahead of the Super Bowl.

Hamlin finally spoke to fans in a video posted to social media a little short of a month after his collapse.

In the Jan 28 video, a very hearty-looking Hamlin walks up before the camera and explains why he has waited so long to post a video. He also tells his followers that his medical emergency on the field and subsequent recovery was part of “God using [him] as a vessel.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston