Tom Brady Pushes Back on Rumors He’s Returning to the NFL, Says He’s Busy Raising a Kitten

Tom Brady
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Dylan Gwinn

The rumor mill was spinning at warp speed at the NFL Combine last weekend after NFL Network host Rich Eisen said he heard Tom Brady might consider a return to the playing field—this time, in a Miami Dolphins uniform.

However, Tom Brady says he has no time to restart his career because he’s too busy helping his daughter raise her two-month-old kitten.

The future Hall of Famer addressed the rumors of his return in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

The rumor does make sense, though. The Dolphins seem open to a change at the quarterback position. Brady has changed his mind about retirement in the past. He already lives in Florida, so he wouldn’t have to move that far. And, lest we forget, it was Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross who got fined $1.5 million for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton stemming from the Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the league.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass during the second quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at...

Tom Brady, #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throws a pass during the second quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

So, if he were to go anywhere, it probably would be Miami. But for now, the kitten has his attention.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.