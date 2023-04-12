‘Burn Bra Challenge’ Takes Over TikTok in Protest of NIKE’s Dylan Mulvaney Ads

Several women have taken to TikTok to join the “Burn Bra Challenge” to destroy their NIKE sports bras after the sportswear giant hired transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to flog the company’s sports bras and leggings.

A TikTok user calling herself “chatterbox.mama,” and who also describes herself as a “southern mama,” posted her “Burn Bra Challenge” on Tuesday in which she is seen setting a NIKE women’s sports top on fire as she tells viewers that she is “sick and tired” of the company pushing women around, the New York Post reported.

Nike faced increasing backlash from women over having transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney promote the company’s apparel as a “Burn Bra Challenge” was launched on TikTok. What ya'll think about this??#DylanMulvaney #Nike #ChatterBoxMama #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/3mcx7ydgiO — lovelyti (@lovelyti) April 12, 2023

“All you real women out there – we are in the fight of all fights,” the woman said to her more than 140,000 followers.

“Since the 1960s, we have been fighting for the right to be women,” she added. “Nike, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

“NIKE, you should be ashamed of yourself. You chose a little boy with no breasts and some junk in his pants to represent real women,” she said, adding, “Nike, I am done with you.”

“I will never, ever buy a Nike product for as long as I live,” she said. “And there are millions and millions and millions of women just like me.”

She then challenged other women to “burn your Nike bras … as a way of showing our solidarity and how serious we are that we will be recognized.”

“We are the queens, your consumers hit you where it hurts, and that’s right in your pocket,” she said, concluding, “I challenge every real woman that is sick of this nonsense. It’s a great night to burn my Nike bras.”

“They’re pushing us around and we’re not doing anything about it!”

She then burned two bras next to her outdoor pool.

This latest dust-up over a Mulvaney endorsement came after the sportswear giant inked a deal with the blatantly non-athletic trans activist to dance around in a NIKE sports bra and leggings on April 5.

Meet NIKE WOMEN’S Newest Ambassador…a biological man. Dylan Mulvaney is now being paid Ὃby Nike Women to promote sports bras- even though he’s a man! Another day, another company slapping all women in the face by mocking them and paying a man to take their place! #nike… pic.twitter.com/XK33HJYo63 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 5, 2023

Mulvaney also posted to Instagram, saying. “Home for a moment and leaning into cozy workout wear life with @nikewomen ‘s newest Zenvy leggings and Alate bra! They’re so comfortable and buttery soft, perfect for workouts and everyday wear! #feelyourall #teamnike #nikepartner.”

Mulvaney’s partnership with NIKE brought many to criticize the company. Among the critics were former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, former college swimming champion Riley Gaines, legendary British athlete Sharon Davies, and TV and podcast host Megyn Kelly, among others.

It was only Mulvaney’s latest stint as a corporate spokesman after he raised similar boycott calls when he began flogging Bud Light beer.

