Toronto Star Columnist Demands Blue Jays Cut ‘Homophobic’ Pitcher Anthony Bass for Appearing to Endorse Target, Bud Light Boycotts

On Tuesday, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was forced by the team to apologize for posting a video featuring a Biblical reason to boycott Target and Bud Light. Now, a columnist from the Toronto Star is saying an apology is not enough and is demanding that the team cut the player for daring to be a Christian in baseball.

Bass shared the video on Monday to his Instagram account from Christian activist Ryan Miller who cited the Bible’s Ephesians Chap. 5 as the basis to boycott Target and Bud Light for forcing the radical LGBTQ agenda on its customers.

In the video, Miller accused companies such as Target of pushing “evil” into the faces of children and cited the Bible passage warning to “take no part” in evil by shopping at Target or buying Bud Light or products from similar corporations currently pushing the extreme LGBTQ agenda.

But after Bass shared the video, he was accused of sharing “hate speech,” and on Tuesday, he was forced by team management to come out and make a big apology in front of the sports media.

Despite Bass’ apology, though, Toronto Star columnist Gregor Chisholm said it wasn’t enough as he turned out to be the one disgorging the most hate in this whole sad saga.

After several paragraphs describing the situation over the video and apology, Chisholm went on the attack against Bass, insisting he is not worth keeping on the team and noted how shocked he was that the team was keeping the pitcher instead of announcing he was being cut on Tuesday.

“Bass isn’t a core piece. He’s barely a replacement-level pitcher, which should make his potential departure easier to stomach,” Chisholm wrote. “That led some people, including this columnist, to believe the Jays would sever ties with Bass before the clubhouse opened to reporters on Tuesday. They instead went into damage control, an odd move over someone who means so little to the on-field product”

The writer added, “Nobody performed worse than Bass.”

Chisholm then reminded readers that Bass made a mess of things in April when he criticized United Airlines for making his wife clean up a mess his own children made on a plane. Bass was called arrogant and out of touch for that escapade.

But that was nothing, Chisholm insisted. This week he has “deemed it wise to go public once again, this time with far more polarizing views.”

It amounts to a reason to cut Bass from the team, as far as Chisholm is concerned.

Then he disgorged some hate of his own: “Some right-wingers will label this cancel culture run amok. But this isn’t about cancelling someone because they’re ignorant or homophobic; people get away with that all the time in sports. It should be about getting rid of an attention seeker causing headaches for teammates, coaches and sponsors while needlessly offending some of the club’s biggest supporters.”

Of course, nothing Bass posted was “ignorant” or “homophobic.” In fact, Bass posted the video without comment.

Nor did it have anything whatever to do with baseball. Neither Ryan Miller’s video nor Bass’ Instagram post mentioned baseball or sports at all.

Chisholm then celebrated the chilling air and suspension of freedoms represented by the radical gay lobby.

“Bass hasn’t been worth the effort for a while and he’s even less worthy of it now,” Chisholm belched out. “We’d be ignorant to believe he’s the only guy inside the Jays clubhouse who shares anti-LGBTQ views, but he’s the only one stupid enough to publicly express them.”

Ah, so it’s “stupid” to dare opposing the grooming of children as espoused by the transgender and gay agenda?

“Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences, especially in the corporate world, and some players are more disposable than others. With Pride Month just around the corner, the Jays would be wise to wash their hands of this mess entirely instead of playing the role of enabler,” Chisholm concluded.

Chisholm is right. There is no “freedom from consequence” and if we lived in a world of good and justice, his support of corrupting children with the dangerous LGBTQ agenda would be reason for his paper to fire him.

