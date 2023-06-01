Dodgers Celebrate Gay Pride Month with Rainbow Tweet Amid Backlash over Hosting Anti-Catholic Drag Queens

The Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles has denounced a decision by the L.A. Dodgers to award the anti-Catholic “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.”
The Dodgers are all-in for Gay Pride Month and posted a large rainbow “LA” on Twitter Thursday as Gay Pride Month begins.

Even in the face of the ongoing controversy over its plans to award a virulently ant-Catholic transgender drag group a “community hero” award during its upcoming June 16 “Pride Night” game, the Dodgers joined Major League Baseball’s celebration of the LGBTQ agenda on Thursday.

As the Dodgers celebrate and financially support the extremist gay agenda, it is also working hard to alienate and attack Christians with its support for the radical hate group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

Christians have blasted the team for sponsoring a group called a bigoted hate group by many, including Catholic Bishop Robert Barron, the Catholic Archdiocese of L.A., the activist group CatholicVote, and Catholic League president Bill Donohue.

Twitter users also took an ax to the Dodgers’ pride tweet:

