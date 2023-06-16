Trevor Williams Blasts Dodgers for Honoring Anti-Catholic Drag Queens: ‘Can’t Stand Idly By While Our Lord Gets Mocked’

Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams is taking a firm stand against the L.A. Dodgers for honoring a radical, anti-Catholic hate group at its June 16 “Pride Night” game and saying that Christians should not stand “idly by” while the Dodgers mock their religion.

Williams was one of the few MLB players who spoke out about the Dodgers’ invitation to the transgender drag group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence when he tweeted that he was “deeply troubled” by the team’s invitation.

“As a devout Catholic, I am deeply troubled by the Dodgers’ decision to re-invite and honor the group ‘The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ at their Pride Night this year,” Williams wrote on May 30.

The Dodgers didn’t just invite the hate group to participate in the gay pride celebration. They also said they were set to bestow a “community hero” award on the group.

Now, in a new interview with EWTN, Williams is doubling down on his criticism of the Dodgers.

“It had to be said,” Williams told EWTN. “We cannot stand idly by while Our Lord gets mocked.”

“When I die,” he added, “and St. Peter greets me at the gates, he’s not going to ask what your win-loss record was in 2023. He’s going to ask, ‘How did you build the kingdom of heaven?’”

“Being a Major League Baseball player and my religion being mocked in the realm of Major League Baseball, it only made sense to stick up for my [faith],” Williams insisted.

“Anyone with two eyes and a brain can see that they’re mocking the religious habits of nuns. They’re mocking what we hold most deeply and our core convictions.” Williams said of the trans drag group the Dodgers invited to the park.

“When you go out of your way to steal a consecrated eucharistic host to defile it, that is not out of love; when you’re desecrating a crucifix or dancing on what appears to be Jesus on a cross that isn’t out of love,” Williams explained.

For its part, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence claim that their group is about fun and “love,” but Williams isn’t buying it.

“We look at the cross and the crucifixion, and we see Jesus dying for us, and his blood soaking us and washing us of our sin,” the player said. “For someone to do that because they say it’s ‘art’ and out of love and tolerance, it doesn’t make sense.”

Williams also says that the group violates the Dodgers’ own rules for conduct.

“I looked at the Dodgers’ fan code of conduct, and it said you cannot wear anything or say anything that goes against anybody’s age, gender, creed, religion,” Williams said.

“Everyone should feel welcome,” Williams said, blasting the Dodgers for the invite. “But there comes a point when, if certain groups are going to be openly mocked, then it’s not a welcome spot anymore.”

“It seems to be that it’s okay to make fun of Christianity in general and Catholicism in particular,” he added.

Williams is also partnering with the Christian app Hallow for the app’s 12-Day Sacred Heart Prayer Challenge. The effort starts on Friday, June 16, the day Catholics celebrate the solemnity of the Sacred Heart – and the same day, the Dodgers will be honoring the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” with a “Community Hero Award.”

