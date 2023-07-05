WATCH: Cameraman at Yankees Game Carted Off Field After Errant Throw Hits Him in the Head

A cameraman filming the Yankees-Orioles game in the Bronx on Wednesday night had to be stretchered off the field after being stuck in the head by an errant throw.

Pete Stendel, a cameraman for the YES Network, found himself in the crosshairs of a ball thrown by Orioles’ infielder Gunnar Henderson as the player was attempting to complete a double play. Henderson launched the ball from second base. However, instead of landing in the first baseman’s glove, Henderson threw the it way too high and it ended up hitting Stendel in the head.

Yankees game is currently under delay as a cameraman was hit in the head on an overthrow. He is talking and conscious according to Michael Kay on the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/hKjrGHHnRm — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 6, 2023

Stendel crashed to the ground in obvious agony as medical staff rushed to the scene. Play was halted for roughly 15 minutes while Stendel received medical attention. Yankees play-by-play man Michael Kay reported that the injured cameraman was alert and speaking.

Fans cheered for Stendel as he was carted off the field. Stendel returned the crowd’s affection by giving them the peace and hang loose signs.

Pete Stendel, YES Network cameraman hit in the head with the ball, raises the peace sign to the crowd. Follows with a 🏻 pic.twitter.com/IrGdDV1Nnd — Brendan Kuty ‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) July 6, 2023

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he was praying for Stendel. “Very scary. Definitely praying for him. It was good to see him coherent and raising his hand going off.

“I saw it pretty well right away and it was very scary. I didn’t see how he fell back but I knew what was possible falling back, on top of the impact of the velocity of the ball hitting him.

“And then seeing him initially move – a difficult scene there and just hoping he’s okay.”

"Definitely praying for him… a difficult scene there and just hoping he's okay." Aaron Boone offers his best wishes to Pete Stendel after he was hit in the head by an errant throw in tonight's Yankee game: pic.twitter.com/oE6Og0s1Pp — SNY (@SNYtv) July 6, 2023

The Orioles won the game, 6-3.