Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ Indicted on Bank Robbery, Money Laundering Charges

One of the Chiefs’ most famous and instantly recognizable fans has been indicted for bank robbery and laundering.

Xaviar “ChiefsAholic” Babudar faces nearly 20 different charges related to robbery, laundering, and the transportation of stolen money. Babudar faces 11 charges for money laundering, three of armed bank robbery, four charges for transporting stolen property across state lines, and one of bank theft.

Chiefs fans became suspicious of Babudar’s whereabouts when he suddenly disappeared from social media. The fact that the usually prolific social media poster vanished only days before a late-season game against the Texans last year piqued the fans’ curiosity. As it turns out, the werewolf costume-wearing superfan wasn’t tweeting (or X-ing?) because he had been arrested for robbing a bank in Oklahoma.

Babudar also vanished from authorities after he failed to show up for a court appearance related to bank robbery charges. In addition, officials found his monitoring device discarded in the woods.

Babudar eluded authorities for four months before finally being corraled in Sacramento last month.

An unsealed affidavit details the startling breadth of Babudar’s alleged crime spree. According to a news release of the details in the document, the FBI began tracking Babudar’s alleged activities in earnest after his arrest in December.

This investigation included the review of “bank records, casino transaction records, and sensitive financial reporting to determine the breadth and scope of additional potential criminal activities.

“Investigators also reviewed unsolved bank robberies throughout the Midwest during that time frame. Babudar’s cellphone was placed in the same cities and locations for these previously unsolved bank robberies and attempted robberies, the affidavit says,” the release states.

“In addition to the bank theft with which Babudar is charged in this complaint and the bank robbery charged in Oklahoma, the affidavit specifically refers to four bank robberies in Nebraska, Iowa, Tennessee, and Oklahoma, and to the attempted robberies of two credit unions in Minnesota.’

The Associated Press contributed to this report.