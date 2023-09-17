Aaron Rodgers to Use Sound of Dolphins’ ‘Lovemaking’ to Heal Achilles Tendon

After New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 39, suffered a torn left Achilles tendon Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, fans are wondering how quickly Rodgers will recover after he received surgery in Los Angeles.

“I am not able to put any weight on it yet,” Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show on Friday during his first public interview since the surgery, as he discussed some of the healing options his team will take over the next few months. “I think we’re gonna keep some of the things we’re doing here tight to the vest.”

During the show, Rodgers mentioned a curious healing method that he is considering, which he might wish he had kept “tight to the vest.” Calling his various healing options “modalities,” Rodgers explained that listening to the sound of dolphins having sex creates frequencies that are “healing to the body.”

Rodgers told McAfee:

I didn’t really want to mention this, but I’m looking into a number of different modalities. … Well, there’s ideas that some of the noises from the dolphins, when they’re lovemaking, the frequency of that is actually healing to the body.

McAfee responded with “raucous laughter,” and said, “So you’re just sticking that Achilles up, sitting on your back porch, just ‘go ahead and hump your way, whistling into my Achilles getting healed?'”

“Proceed!” Rodgers replied. “Proceed!”

Rodgers is no stranger to alternative healing practices and has been very vocal about his use of psychedelic tea ayahuasca and darkness retreats in the past. He also took lots of heat in the media when he declined to take the coronavirus vaccination.

Editor-in-Chief of BroBible, Cass Anderson, responded to Rodgers’ theory by posting several dolphin “healing vibration” videos, saying, “Me, thinking he has to be joking, goes straight to Google to see what Aaron Rodgers has been up to”:

Aaron Rodgers On the @PatMcAfeeShow: "I hoped this wouldn't come up…" proceed to say 'the sound dolphins make when having sex has healing properties'… Me, thinking he has to be joking, goes straight to Google to see what Aaron Rodgers has been up to: pic.twitter.com/8xWKFgjG1s — Cass Anderson (@casspa) September 15, 2023

Left-wing ESPN host Keith Olbermann “used the injury as an opportunity to display a little schadenfreude” on Monday, Breitbart News’s Paul Bois reported.

“Another #SuddenLisfranc due to failure to vaccinate,” Olbermann posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, just after Rodgers’ potentially season-ending injury.

“What one’s Achilles tendon has to do with the coronavirus vax, doctor Olbermann did not explain,” Breitbart News’s Warner Todd Huston mused.

Rodgers hit back at Olbermann on Friday, when the quarterback laughed and told McAfee, “Oh yeah? Get your fifth booster, Keith,” then called the ESPN host a “bum.”

