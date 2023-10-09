NBA Writer Fired After Saying 76ers Social Media Post Supporting Israel ‘Sucks’

A writer covering the Philadelphia 76ers for PhillyVoice.com has been fired after criticizing the team’s post on X, showing support for Israel.

Jackson Frank was only one month into his job at the publication and only one preseason game into the 76ers season when his employers had to cut him due to his criticism of the team.

On Sunday, the 76ers’ official X account posted a message imploring their fans to #StandWithIsrael.

In a post that has since been deleted but acquired by the New York Post, Frank made his objection to the post clear.

“This post sucks! Solidarity with Palestine always,” Frank exclaimed.

The response was not a hit with his employer, who promptly fired him.

“Mr. Frank is no longer employed by PhillyVoice.com as of today,” PhillyVoice.com CEO Hal Donnelly said in a statement to the New York Post.

Hundreds of Israelis were killed this weekend after a surprise attack by large numbers of Hamas terrorists who struck military bases and civilians in their homes. Israel responded by formally declaring war, something they had not done since the Yom Kippur War of 1973. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to destroy Hamas entirely.