Riley Gaines, the former NCAA swimmer who competed against transgender athlete Lia Thomas, issued a strong response to Squad Democrat Rep. Summer Lee (PA) after being called “transphobic.”

During a hearing before the House Oversight Subcommittee on Health, Summer Lee said that Riley Gaines and others like her were “transphobic” for opposing biological men competing in women’s sports.

“There’s a place for everybody to play sports in this country,” Gaines said. “But unsafe, unfair, and discriminatory practices must stop.”

“Inclusion cannot be prioritized over safety and fairness,” she added. “And ranking member Lee, if my testimony makes me ‘transphobic,’ then I believe your opening monologue makes you a misogynist.”

The comment noticeably angered Lee, who called for a point of order and for the remark to be struck from the record. The point of order, however, was withdrawn following a discussion.

Gaines celebrated the moment on social media.

“If we want to restore sanity in America, it’s our job to call out hypocrites. Don’t be afraid to do it. And do it often,” she said.

“I would’ve hoped that the 1st @OversightDems hearing I presided over would be on holding big oil, big pharma, or banks accountable for preying on hardworking families. Instead, it’s yet another extremist Republican hearing attacking trans kids. What a cruel, unserious party,” Summer Lee later said.

I would've hoped that the 1st @OversightDems hearing I presided over would be on holding big oil, big pharma or banks accountable for preying on hardworking families. Instead, it's yet another extremist Republican hearing attacking trans kids. What a cruel, unserious party. pic.twitter.com/nSnafANihD — Congresswoman Summer Lee (@RepSummerLee) December 5, 2023

According to Fox News, the House Oversight Subcommittee on Health chairwoman, Rep. Lisa McClain (R-M), announced “on Tuesday that Gaines, Heritage Foundation senior legal fellow Sarah Parshall Perry, and former Oberlin College head women’s lacrosse coach Kim Russell would attend next week’s hearing titled ‘The Importance of Protecting Female Athletics and Title IX.'”

“Congress must do everything it can to protect women’s sports,” McClain told Fox News. “The Biden administration is putting women’s safety, privacy, and opportunities at risk by dismantling Title IX.”

