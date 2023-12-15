Enes Kanter Freedom Blasts LeBron James for Disrespecting National Anthem: ‘He Would Stand for Chinese Anthem!’

Former NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom torched Lakers star LeBron James for disrespecting the national anthem and insisted that James would surely stand at attention if the Chinese national anthem were played.

Freedom’s attack comes on the heels of last weekend’s criticism of James for entering the Galen Center at USC during the national anthem and then just sitting down in his seat while everyone else in the arena was standing for the anthem. James was attending his son Bronny’s USC game there.

The Turkish-born NBA star was thoroughly disgusted by James’ disregard of the national anthem and took the opportunity to blast James for his ties to the oppressive communist Chinese state.

“Lebron James stands for whoever gives him money! He would have stood with his hand on his heart if that was the Chinese National Anthem!” Freedom posted on X on Dec. 14.

“He has no respect for the men and women who defend our country so that he can live his life freely.” Freedom continued.

“Poor example of leadership and an embarrassment to the #NBA,” Freedom continued, adding, “He has no respect for the country that allowed him to become a billionaire and a worldwide basketball star.”

Lebron James stands for whoever gives him money! He would have stood with his hand on his heart if that was the Chinese National Anthem! He has no respect for the men and women who defend our country, so that he can live his life freely. Poor example of leadership and an… pic.twitter.com/Ygef3vB6dc — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) December 14, 2023

Freedom was far from the only one to jump to social media and blast James for disrespecting the anthem.

LeBron sits during the Anthem. Entrance timing seems a bit disrespectful too. pic.twitter.com/FHOTh5GODA — eve (@eveforamerica) December 13, 2023

LeBron James attends his son’s college basketball game. COMPLETELY ignores the National Anthem. Anti-American scum. Should have never been allowed on Team USA in the olympics. I know the wokesters are going to attack me for this tweet. Kiss my black ass!pic.twitter.com/wDpPEUDARB — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) December 13, 2023

To be fair, the sitting position is an upgrade for LeBron. 👍 pic.twitter.com/EXO1ymjUX9 — Golden Advice 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@RichardStiller4) December 13, 2023

James has been a vocal supporter of protesting against the country during the national anthem and even once said that he stopped being a Dallas Cowboys fan because owner Jerry Jones had a policy against his players taking a knee during the anthem. In 2022, James claimed, “I had to sit down on the Cowboys, man.”

“There was just a lot of things that was going on during when guys were kneeling, and guys were having freedom of speech,” James said. “They wanted to do it in a very peaceful manner. A lot of people in their front office and a lot of people that ran the organization was like, ‘If you do that around here, then you will never play for this franchise again.’ And I just didn’t think that was appropriate,” James said.

In 2022, James became the highest-paid player in the history of the NBA. Still, a considerable portion of that wealth is contingent on the league’s lucrative financial deals with slave-labor-loving communist China.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston