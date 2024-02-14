NFL Network’s Rich Eisen Decries America’s ‘Gun Problem’ After Chiefs’ Parade Shooting

NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen took to X on Wednesday to call for “sensible” gun laws to combat what he called America’s “gun problem” after a shootout between alleged gang members killed one and wounded 21 others during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade in Kansas City.

“Nine children,” Eisen wrote on X. “Nine children who went to a parade to celebrate their Super Bowl team. Nine children now being treated for gunshot wounds @ChildrensMercy. When are we going to collectively realize there’s a gun problem in our country and do something sensible for our kids?”

Nine children. Nine children who went to a parade to celebrate their Super Bowl team. Nine children now being treated for gunshot wounds @ChildrensMercy When are we going to collectively realize there’s a gun problem in our country and do something sensible for our kids? — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) February 14, 2024

The shooting occurred west of Union Statio; just as the parade was coming to an end, at least two black males were arrested. As of June of 2023, Kansas City ranked 10th in the country in total number of murders. However, despite the city’s reputation as one of the leading murder capitals of the country, Eisen seemed loathe to call for a crackdown on criminals and instead called for increased gun laws.

A fact X users were quick to point out.

Wrong. I won't be denied the right to protect myself and my family due to the conduct of criminals. — Robert Meat (@BobbyBeefing) February 14, 2024

Stop giving out plea deals and light sentences for violent offenders. No early release, nothing. Bring back public execution for the ones who we know for a 100% fact did the crime when caught on tape and this problem would take care of itself. The punishment isn’t harsh enough. — Michael Blair (@MichaelCoffey1) February 14, 2024

Over half a million children go missing every year in the United States, where’s the outcry for those children? — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) February 14, 2024

You think the guns used today were bought legally? 😂 — BahnMi (@BahnMi2) February 14, 2024

The real problem is with the people pulling the trigger — KS (@Shamrock2232) February 14, 2024

A gun problem? Really? Is DUI a car problem? London has 10,000-15,000 stabings per year, is that a knife problem? No, it's a culture and mental health problem.

You will never stop violence by taking guns away from law abiding citizens. — Hiker Ron (@88state99) February 14, 2024

This is not Eisen’s first time wading into the gun control debate. Almost exactly one year ago, Eisen used his podcast to blast constitutional carry laws and promote gun control.

With gun violence currently consuming the Alabama basketball program and after chatting with the still-grieving Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, @richeisen felt compelled to send yet another message to those in power to do something real to help. pic.twitter.com/pzb9ioFirc — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) February 23, 2023

Chiefs star Travis Kelce posted a message on X expressing his sorrow over the tragedy.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” Kelce wrote. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.