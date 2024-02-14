NFL Network’s Rich Eisen Decries America’s ‘Gun Problem’ After Chiefs’ Parade Shooting

AP Photo_Gregory Payan
Dylan Gwinn

NFL Network anchor Rich Eisen took to X on Wednesday to call for “sensible” gun laws to combat what he called America’s “gun problem” after a shootout between alleged gang members killed one and wounded 21 others during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade in Kansas City.

Nine children,” Eisen wrote on X. “Nine children who went to a parade to celebrate their Super Bowl team. Nine children now being treated for gunshot wounds @ChildrensMercy. When are we going to collectively realize there’s a gun problem in our country and do something sensible for our kids?”

The shooting occurred west of Union Statio; just as the parade was coming to an end, at least two black males were arrested. As of June of 2023, Kansas City ranked 10th in the country in total number of murders. However, despite the city’s reputation as one of the leading murder capitals of the country, Eisen seemed loathe to call for a crackdown on criminals and instead called for increased gun laws.

A fact X users were quick to point out.

This is not Eisen’s first time wading into the gun control debate. Almost exactly one year ago, Eisen used his podcast to blast constitutional carry laws and promote gun control.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce posted a message on X expressing his sorrow over the tragedy.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” Kelce wrote. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.

